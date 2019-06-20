UrduPoint.com
US Police Detain Person Attempting To Jump Bike Rack Near White House - Secret Service

Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The US Police has detained a person who attempted to jump a bike rack on the street near the White House, the Secret Service announced on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

"At approximately 2:45 pm an individual dropped a backpack and attempted to jump a bike rack along the sidewalk on Pennsylvania Ave.

The individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers," the Secret Service said.

Law enforcement officials are responding to the incident, and pedestrian traffic is closed along Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park, it added.

