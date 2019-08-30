US Police Detain Teenager Suspected of Plotting IS-Inspired Attack in New York - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) New York police have detained a 19-year-old man for allegedly plotting a terrorist attack in the name of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the Queens borough of the city, CNN reported, citing a law enforcement official.

According to CNN's Thursday report, the Queens resident, who was born in Pakistan, planned to conduct a stabbing or bombing attack in the borough. The young man was reportedly inspired by IS ideology and revealed his plans to undercover agents.

"An individual was arrested in New York [on Thursday] as part of a national security investigation. Further information will be released when appropriate. There is no current public safety issue as a result of the arrest," a Justice Department spokesman told the broadcaster.

The suspect was under constant surveillance by law enforcement and thus did not pose any danger to the public, the broadcaster said. On Friday, he is expected to appear in Brooklyn's Federal court.