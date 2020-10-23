UrduPoint.com
US Police Failing To Protect Protesters Ahead Of Presidential Election - Rights Group

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US law enforcement officers are failing to protect the rights of citizens to protest peacefully and to protect non-violent demonstrators from being harassed by armed groups, a prominent rights group said in a fresh report on Friday.

According to Amnesty International, half of US states have reported cases of law enforcement officers being unsuccessful in keeping protests peaceful by failing to deploy enough officers, prohibit threats from armed groups, halt acts of violence, and separate protesters and counter-protesters.

"Amidst unprecedented rises in political volatility and violence, US government and law enforcement authorities at all levels must meticulously protect people's human rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said in a press release accompanying the report.

Teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged with shooting dead two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin back in August.

Michael Reinoehl, an anti-fascist activist, was also accused of shooting dead a pro-Trump supporter in the city of Portland, Oregon in late August. Reinoehl was eventually shot dead by US Marshals during an attempt to arrest him.

A wave of civil rights protests has swept through the United States following the death of George Floyd, an African-American male, in the custody of US law enforcement officers in the state of Minnesota in late May.

Amnesty International USA was one of five human rights organizations that sent a letter to US municipal leaders on Tuesday urging them to take steps to ensure that citizens are able to protest peacefully ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

