US Police Fatally Shot 135 Unarmed Blacks Since 2015 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:38 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) At least 135 unarmed African-American men and women have been shot and killed by police officers in the United States over the last five years, NPR media outlet reported on Monday citing its investigation.

The latest incident happened earlier in January in Killeen, Texas, where an officer fatally shot Patrick Warren, the report said.

At least three quarters of the police officers involved were white. The killings have led to at least 30 judgments and settlements totaling over $142 million, the report added, with dozens of lawsuits and claims pending.

Last year, a televised in-custody death of George Floyd sparked a nationwide wave of popular protests against racially motivated police brutality and prompted the authorities to vow sweeping law enforcement reforms.

