US Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Washington

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in riot gear fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Lafayette Square, which is located in front of the White House.

Television footage on CNN on Monday showed a large number of police officers in riot gear aggressively charge protesters while deploying tear gas to push the demonstration back.

US media reported that Trump is going to walk across Lafayette Square to visit the St. Johns church located in front of the park.

The church, which has been visited by every US president since James Madison, was damaged in a small fire caused by rioters late Sunday night.