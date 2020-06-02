UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Protesters In Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Law enforcement officers in riot gear fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Lafayette Square, which is located in front of the White House.

Television footage on CNN on Monday showed a large number of police officers in riot gear aggressively charge protesters while deploying tear gas to push the demonstration back.

US media reported that Trump is going to walk across Lafayette Square to visit the St. Johns church located in front of the park.

The church, which has been visited by every US president since James Madison, was damaged in a small fire caused by rioters late Sunday night.

Related Topics

Fire Police White House Visit Trump Lafayette Madison Gas Sunday Church Media

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

4 hours ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

4 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

5 hours ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

5 hours ago

Israel's Gantz Orders Military to Prepare for West ..

3 hours ago

Emirates could take four years to return to normal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.