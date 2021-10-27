UrduPoint.com

US Police Found Other Possible Live Rounds On 'Rust' Movie Set In New Mexico - Sheriff

Law enforcement officers in the US state of New Mexico suspect they found additional live rounds of ammunition on a movie set where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured another crew member, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said on Wednesday

"We have recovered what we believe to be possible additional live rounds on set," Mendoza said during a press conference.

The local authorities' investigation is currently focused on determining how the live rounds got on the movie set because it should not have been allowed. All evidence will be analyzed at an FBI crime lab and the sheriff's office will file charges if investigators determine a crime did occur, he added.

