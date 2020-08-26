UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police In Portland Declare Assembly Near City Hall Riot, Demand Immediate Dispersal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:22 PM

US Police in Portland Declare Assembly Near City Hall Riot, Demand Immediate Dispersal

Police Bureau of Portland, a city in the US western Oregon state, warned the people who had gathered near the city hall on the back of incessant George Floyd protests that the law enforcement would use force to disperse them as the assembly was declared riot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Police Bureau of Portland, a city in the US western Oregon state, warned the people who had gathered near the city hall on the back of incessant George Floyd protests that the law enforcement would use force to disperse them as the assembly was declared riot.

According to local media reports, at least 100 protesters gathered near the city hall and some of them intruded into the building and sprayed graffiti on the walls. Six people reportedly ended up arrested.

"To those on SW 4th Avenue outside of City Hall. This gathering has been declared a riot. All persons near SW 4th Avenue and SW Madison Street must disperse by traveling to the SOUTH and WEST. You are ordered to disperse immediately," Portland police said on Twitter.

The law enforcement warned in a follow-up tweet that non-compliance might result in "citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control munitions, and/or impact weapons."

Protests in Portland and numerous other US cities were ignited by the notorious murder of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in late May. The signature feature of Portland protests has been the installment of barricades by protesters.

On Tuesday, another public gathering near a Portland police association building was declared a riot as protesters set the building on fire. Police intervened and officers were thrown bottles and other objects at. Several people were arrested as a result.

Related Topics

Assembly Murder Fire Police Twitter Portland Man George Madison May Gas Media All

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram feels heart-broken over Karachi si ..

4 minutes ago

WAPDA starts process to construct remaining works ..

1 minute ago

FESCO line superintendent suspended

4 minutes ago

IRSA releases 283,000 cusecs water

4 minutes ago

Crawley, Anderson soar up, Azhar makes notable gai ..

4 minutes ago

Commission to Study Complaints of Use of Force at ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.