US Police in Portland Declare Assembly Near City Hall Riot, Demand Immediate Dispersal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Police Bureau of Portland, a city in the US western Oregon state, warned the people who had gathered near the city hall on the back of incessant George Floyd protests that the law enforcement would use force to disperse them as the assembly was declared riot.

According to local media reports, at least 100 protesters gathered near the city hall and some of them intruded into the building and sprayed graffiti on the walls. Six people reportedly ended up arrested.

"To those on SW 4th Avenue outside of City Hall. This gathering has been declared a riot. All persons near SW 4th Avenue and SW Madison Street must disperse by traveling to the SOUTH and WEST. You are ordered to disperse immediately," Portland police said on Twitter.

The law enforcement warned in a follow-up tweet that non-compliance might result in "citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control munitions, and/or impact weapons."

Protests in Portland and numerous other US cities were ignited by the notorious murder of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in late May. The signature feature of Portland protests has been the installment of barricades by protesters.

On Tuesday, another public gathering near a Portland police association building was declared a riot as protesters set the building on fire. Police intervened and officers were thrown bottles and other objects at. Several people were arrested as a result.