US Police Investigating After Black Male Shot Dead Outside Church In North Carolina

Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:08 PM

US Police Investigating After Black Male Shot Dead Outside Church in North Carolina

A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underwa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A Black male has been shot dead outside a church in the US state of North Carolina on Sunday evening, law enforcement officials said in a press release, adding that an investigation is underway.

The incident took place in the city of High Point, roughly 90 miles from the state capital, Raleigh, according to the press release.

"On Sunday, November 8, 2020, at approximately 3:29 pm [20:29 GMT], High Point Police responded to a report of shots fired outside of Living Water Baptist Church located at 1300 Brentwood St.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers located one deceased black male whose identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family. Officers also located a few other victims suffering from minor injuries," High Point Police said.

The victim has yet to be named. Law enforcement officers and detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the press release.

Law enforcement officials said that further information would be released on Monday.

