US police launch huge manhunt for shooter who killed at least 22

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A massive manhunt was under way Thursday for a gunman who a local official said killed at least 22 people and wounded dozens more in mass shootings in the US state of Maine, the deadliest such incident this year.

Police said Robert Card -- seen in CCTV footage pointing a semi-automatic weapon with an extended clip as he walked into a bowling alley in the city of Lewiston -- "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Card is a certified firearms instructor and a member of the US Army Reserve, CNN reported, citing law enforcement sources.

Lewiston city councillor Robert McCarthy told CNN that law enforcement had "confirmed 22 dead, many, many more injured", with local media reporting shootings had occurred at multiple locations.

Swathes of the city of Lewiston were locked down, with businesses urged to shutter and people ordered to shelter in place, as the scourge of horrifying gun violence once again ripped through an American community.

Maine public safety official Mike Sauschuck said he was not prepared to give a death toll, calling it "a very fluid situation."

He told reporters police were flooding the streets as they sought the gunman.

"We have literally hundreds of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Mr. Card," he told reporters.

Rescue vehicles rushed in from around central Maine to tend to the wounded, McCarthy said, and the two Lewiston hospitals "have called in every off-duty staff member that they could to deal with this."

President Joe Biden made calls -- stepping away from a state dinner honoring Australia's prime minister -- to Maine's governor, its two senators and a local congressman to offer Federal support, the White House said.