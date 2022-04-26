UrduPoint.com

US Police Release Name Of Officer Involved In Shooting Of Patrick Lyoya - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US Police Release Name of Officer Involved in Shooting of Patrick Lyoya - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) released the name of the officer involved in the April 4 shooting of 26-year old Congolese immigrant Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop encounter, GRPD said on Monday in a press release.

"In the interest of transparency, to reduce on-going speculation and to avoid any further confusion, I am confirming the name already publicly circulating - Christopher Schurr - as the officer involved in the April 4 Officer Involved Shooting," GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said in the press release.

Schurr, after pulling Lyoya over due to a suspected license plate violation, shot him in the back of the head while grappling over the officer's taser device. A video shows that the exchange between Lyoya and the officer became heated after Lyoya refused to stay in his car as ordered.

Lyoya then tried to run away, prompting the officer to run after him and begin grappling on a nearby front lawn.

The shooting sparked public outcry and protests in the city of Grand Rapids after video footage of the incident was released.

Schurr remains on administrative leave and has been stripped of his police powers until the conclusion of the investigation into potential criminal charges, the press release also said.

Although it has been the long-standing practice of GRPD to withhold the Names of any employees under investigation until the conclusion of the process, police reform requires evaluating such practices to ensure actions are consistent with the best interests of the community, according to the press release.

