UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Say 5 People Injured In Shooting In New Orleans

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 08:11 PM

US Police Say 5 People Injured in Shooting in New Orleans

Five people have sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in New Orleans, a city in the southeastern US state of Louisiana, the local police said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Five people have sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in New Orleans, a city in the southeastern US state of Louisiana, the local police said on Saturday.

"At this time, there are 5 confirmed victims in this incident - two victims who arrived at a local hospital, two who were transported to a local hospital via EMS and one who was treated at the scene," the police said on Twitter.

None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.

There has been no information about any arrests made in relation to the shooting.

Related Topics

Police Twitter New Orleans

Recent Stories

Devastating epidemic may lead Indian economy back ..

3 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

3 minutes ago

Shots Fired as Police Respond to Barricaded Gunman ..

7 minutes ago

Singapore's Leader Says Myanmar Junta 'Not Opposed ..

7 minutes ago

Kazakhstan launches first batch of QazVac

45 minutes ago

Islamabad police nabbed 454 drug pushers during 20 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.