UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Seek Killer After 3 Bodies Found At Golf Club

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:37 PM

US police seek killer after 3 bodies found at golf club

Police in the southern US state of Georgia were searching Monday for a shooter after a suspect drove onto a golf course, killed one employee there and then fled, leaving two corpses in the bed of his pickup truck

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Police in the southern US state of Georgia were searching Monday for a shooter after a suspect drove onto a golf course, killed one employee there and then fled, leaving two corpses in the bed of his pickup truck.

Five shots were heard Saturday on the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, according to a witness quoted by local channel WXIA.

When police reached the site, they found the body of one man, later identified as club pro Eugene Siller, on a green. He had been shot in the head, police spokeswoman Shenise Barner told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The two men whose bodies were then found in the back of the truck were also gunshot victims, police said.

Related Topics

Police Man Eugene Atlanta Georgia SITE Employment

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

23 minutes ago

Shahbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: ..

20 seconds ago

Macron's Close Associate Believes Ukraine 'Not Far ..

22 seconds ago

Six drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon hold ..

23 seconds ago

US to Seek Reasons for New Sanctions Against Russi ..

25 seconds ago

KP Govt develops roads, infrastructure in Swat for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.