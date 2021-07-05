US police seek killer after 3 bodies found at golf club

Police in the southern US state of Georgia were searching Monday for a shooter after a suspect drove onto a golf course, killed one employee there and then fled, leaving two corpses in the bed of his pickup truck

Five shots were heard Saturday on the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, a city 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, according to a witness quoted by local channel WXIA.

When police reached the site, they found the body of one man, later identified as club pro Eugene Siller, on a green. He had been shot in the head, police spokeswoman Shenise Barner told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The two men whose bodies were then found in the back of the truck were also gunshot victims, police said.