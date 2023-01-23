US Police Surround Vehicle With Individual Suspected of Deadly Shooting in California

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The US police and special services have surrounded a vehicle with an individual suspected of the mass deadly shooting in California, which left 10 people killed and 10 others injured, media reported on Sunday.

Two vehicles of the US special services have surrounded a white truck, which possibly contained the shooter, while the site was rounded up by police cars with law enforcement officers, according to the ABC7 broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a man had opened fire at a local dance studio in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 10:22 p.

m. on Saturday (06:22 GMT on Sunday). The incident reportedly took place near the downtown area where the Lunar New Year Festival is held each year.

At least 10 people were killed at the scene and another 10 were injured, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, adding that the suspect had fled the scene. The motive of the shooting is yet to be established.