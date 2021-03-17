UrduPoint.com
US Police: Suspect Said Atlanta Spa Attacks 'not Racially Motivated'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:23 PM

US police: suspect said Atlanta spa attacks 'not racially motivated'

The suspect in a series of shootings that left eight people dead at spas in Atlanta has told authorities the attacks were not racially motivated, officials said Wednesday

Atlanta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The suspect in a series of shootings that left eight people dead at spas in Atlanta has told authorities the attacks were not racially motivated, officials said Wednesday.

"The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings," Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office told a news conference.

"This is still early, but he does claim it was not racially motivated."US authorities added they believe the suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, had planned to drive to Florida to conduct additional shootings.

