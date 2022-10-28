US Police Treating Death of 8 People in Fire in Oklahoma as Homicide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Eight people have been found dead as a result of a fire in a house in the US city of Broken Arrow, in the state of Oklahoma, with the case being investigated as a possible homicide, the local police department said.

"The Broken Arrow Police Department can confirm 8 dead at a house in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. BAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," the police said on social media on Thursday, adding that the case was being considered a homicide.

At the same time, the police does not believe there was an immediate threat to the public.

"From our statements with witnesses, it was two adults and six children that lived in the house," Ethan Hutchins, the public information officer with the Broken Arrow police department, told a press conference broadcast by local media.

He noted that the case was believed to be the first homicide in the city in 2022.

The police pledged to hold another press conference on the incident on Friday, with the time of the event still to be determined.