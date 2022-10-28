UrduPoint.com

US Police Treating Death Of 8 People In Fire In Oklahoma As Homicide

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 11:50 AM

US Police Treating Death of 8 People in Fire in Oklahoma as Homicide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Eight people have been found dead as a result of a fire in a house in the US city of Broken Arrow, in the state of Oklahoma, with the case being investigated as a possible homicide, the local police department said.

"The Broken Arrow Police Department can confirm 8 dead at a house in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. BAPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is a complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage," the police said on social media on Thursday, adding that the case was being considered a homicide.

At the same time, the police does not believe there was an immediate threat to the public.

"From our statements with witnesses, it was two adults and six children that lived in the house," Ethan Hutchins, the public information officer with the Broken Arrow police department, told a press conference broadcast by local media.

He noted that the case was believed to be the first homicide in the city in 2022.

The police pledged to hold another press conference on the incident on Friday, with the time of the event still to be determined.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Social Media Same Hickory Media Event From

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.