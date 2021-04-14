US Police Use Force to Push Back Rioters as Minnesota Protests Enter 3rd Straight Night

BROOKLYN CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) ROOKLYN CENTER, United States, April 14 (Sputnik), Artur Gabdrakhmanov - The third night of protests in the US state of Minnesota saw police officers use force to disperse rioters angered by the fatal shooting of 20-year-old black man Daunte Wright, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The law enforcement officers used chemical reagents and flashbangs to push back hundreds of Black Lives Matter activists who gathered around the Brooklyn Center police department to demand justice for a police officer suspected of killing Wright. The raging protesters showed resistance to a rapid advance of law enforcement officers in full riot gear propped up by National Guard units and armored vehicles.

Pepper spray and tear gas were also deployed by the police to remove protesters from areas adjacent to a fenced department compound, with flashbangs exploding in the middle of the crowd and baton-wielding servicemen occasionally rushing at remaining pockets of resistance.

According to the correspondent, at least one female activist was detained.

Protests marred with violence and looting came as a response to the death of the 20-year-old man. He was shot dead during a traffic stop on Sunday by police officer Kim Potter, who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser.

Potter and the Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon resigned on Tuesday.

The latest scenes of devastation are a far cry from what Minneapolis, which borders Brooklyn Center, survived a year ago in protests against the in-custody death of another Black American, George Floyd, turned into riots.

The suspected killer, former police officer Derek Chauvin, stands trial mere 10 miles away from the robbed stores of Brooklyn Center and many residents are wary of more unrest in expectation of the verdict in the case.