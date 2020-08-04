UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Police Used Excessive Force 125 Times To Quell Anti-Racism Protests - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:51 PM

US Police Used Excessive Force 125 Times to Quell Anti-Racism Protests - Rights Group

A report documenting 125 instances of police violence in less than two weeks during protests over the death of African-American George Floyd illustrates the need to demilitarize US law-enforcement, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) A report documenting 125 instances of police violence in less than two weeks during protests over the death of African-American George Floyd illustrates the need to demilitarize US law-enforcement, Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday.

"Amnesty International USA recorded 125 separate incidents of police violence against protesters, medics, journalists and legal observers in 40 States and DC During May and June Protests," the group said.

These acts of excessive force, the release added, were committed by members of state and local police departments, National Guard troops and security force personnel from several Federal agencies.

"Among the abuses documented were beatings, the misuse of tear gas and pepper spray, and the inappropriate and at times indiscriminate firing of "less lethal" projectiles, such as sponge rounds and rubber bullets," the release said.

The report offers a scathing critique of responses to an outbreak of nationwide anti-police and anti-racism demonstrations following the May 25 death of Floyd while being arrested by police in the city of Minneapolis.

The report said Floyd was "tortured and extrajudicially executed" by an officer who suffocated the suspect with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.

The report is based on 50 interviews with victims, which also included legal observers and journalists such as Linda Tirado, a freelancer who was blinded in one eye from the kinetic impact of a police-fired projectile in the same city where Floyd was killed.

At the time of the incident, Tirado was clearly identified as press, with standard professional photojournalist equipment and a laminated and reflective lanyard hanging from her neck against a black shirt to better draw attention to the press badge. There were no protesters standing near her and she was continuously taking photographs of law enforcement, the report said.

In all situations, law enforcement officers have an obligation to engage in de-escalation to prevent the exacerbation of violence, according to the report.

In June, Rossiya Segodnya information agency said it would consider suing after US police pepper-sprayed RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev and shot Sputnik reporter Nicole Roussell with rubber bullets.

Related Topics

USA Firing Police Amnesty International George Same Minneapolis May June Gas All From

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

33 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

3 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

3 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.