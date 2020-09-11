UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Policeman Accused Of Murdering George Floyd To Appear In Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:51 PM

US policeman accused of murdering George Floyd to appear in court

The US police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests, was due to appear in court in person for the first time on Friday

Minneapolis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The US police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests, was due to appear in court in person for the first time on Friday.

Derek Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he passed out on a street in Minneapolis, faces one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of second degree manslaughter.

Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter. All four were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Prosecutors say Floyd's death was "vicious, brutal, and dehumanizing." He had been detained for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery.

As Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, two other officers pinned down Floyd's back and legs, and the fourth prevented bystanders from intervening to save his life.

In his first live appearance in a courtroom, Chauvin's lawyers are expected to argue that Floyd was on drugs at the time and died of a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors want to try all four together, saying the worked in concert, and that a joint trial would be more efficient and would save Floyd's family anguish.

Defense attorneys want to have the four tried separately and also are asking to change the venue for the trial.

Outside the Family Justice Center in downtown Minneapolis early Friday, several dozen protestors chanted "George Floyd!" and carried placards and a large flag that read "Black Lives Matter".

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Lawyers Died Man George Minneapolis Turkish Lira May Family All From Court

Recent Stories

Cycling: Tour de France stage 13 results

3 minutes ago

Car buyers, gas push US inflation upwards in Augus ..

3 minutes ago

Greece ramps up emergency effort after Lesbos migr ..

3 minutes ago

Premier League to defer fan test events over virus ..

3 minutes ago

US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Aus ..

6 minutes ago

Gov't committed to empower local governments: Asad ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.