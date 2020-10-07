UrduPoint.com
US Policeman Charged In Death Of George Floyd Released On $1Mln Bail - Court Document

US Policeman Charged in Death of George Floyd Released on $1Mln Bail - Court Document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) A former US policeman facing charges in the killing of George Floyd has posted a $1 million bond payment to secure his release from prison while he awaits trial, a court document showed on Wednesday.

The Hemphin County Sheriff's Office published a release notice indicating that Chauvin had paid the $1 million bail and had left jail. The power of attorney document showed that Chauvin's bond was paid earlier on Wednesday by A-Affordable Bail bonds, a company based in Brainerd, Minnesota.

