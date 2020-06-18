UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Policeman Faces Possible Death Penalty In Rayshard Brooks Killing - District Attorney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Policeman Faces Possible Death Penalty in Rayshard Brooks Killing - District Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges. including felony murder, in the killing of African American Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"These are the 11 charges against officer Rolfe, the first charge is felony murder ... the possible sentence for a felony murder conviction would be life without parole or the death penalty," Howard said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Brooks Atlanta

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

8 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

23 minutes ago

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

38 minutes ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

1 hour ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.