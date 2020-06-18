US Policeman Faces Possible Death Penalty in Rayshard Brooks Killing - District Attorney

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges. including felony murder, in the killing of African American Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"These are the 11 charges against officer Rolfe, the first charge is felony murder ... the possible sentence for a felony murder conviction would be life without parole or the death penalty," Howard said.