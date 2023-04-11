MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said on Monday that Washington's policy against Chinese video-sharing app TikTok shows its "falseness and double standards" while American digital platforms "control 80% of internet users data."

"The US standing against TikTok shows the falseness and double standards of its government that uses US technological platforms to censoring, disinformation, collection and sale of data," he said on Twitter, adding that Washington "might instead explain to its citizens and the rest of the world its violations of the freedom of expression and its excessive struggle for technological hegemony."

Rodriguez noted that "the US government knows that the solution is not to ban an individual company but to protect citizens from the atrocious practices of digital platforms, particularly American, which control 80% of Internet users data.

"

Over the past weeks, TikTok has been under the strict scrutiny of US lawmakers over concerns that the company can collect personal data of 150 million users in the US and hand it over to the Chinese government. In early March, the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs approved a bill that will allow the US government to ban TikTok or any other foreign app if they are believed to be a threat to national security.

On March 23, the US House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to hear testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, whom US lawmakers questioned about the platform's data privacy practices and alleged ties to the Chinese government. Chew noted TikTok's efforts to safeguard US user data and denied claims that the platform colluded with the Chinese government. However, US lawmakers still expressed skepticism about Chew's statements and called for a ban.