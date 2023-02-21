UrduPoint.com

US Policy Aimed At Undermining Russia's National Security - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

US Policy Aimed at Undermining Russia's National Security - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry believes that the US policy is aimed at undermining Russia's national security.

"There is every reason to state that the US policy is aimed at undermining the national security of Russia, which directly contradicts the fundamental principles and understandings enshrined in the New START preamble, on which the Treaty is based and without which it would not have been concluded.

In fact, we are talking about a radical change in circumstances compared to with those that existed at the time when the New START was signed," the ministry said in a statement.

