MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Washington's destructive behavior leads the solution of the Korean Peninsula's nuclear problems to a dead end, as the US policy stimulates North Korea to develop its missile and nuclear potential, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), said on Wednesday.

"Washington's destructive behavior leads the solution of the Korean Peninsula's nuclear problem to a dead end. It was the US policy that spurred North Korea to the progressive development of its national missile and nuclear potential. As a result, Pyongyang does not abandon nuclear weapons, considering it the only real guarantee of ensuring its own security," Kostyukov said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.