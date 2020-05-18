UrduPoint.com
US Policy On Iran 'Not Well Calculated,' To Make Nuclear Program Less Transparent - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Policy on Iran 'Not Well Calculated,' to Make Nuclear Program Less Transparent - Moscow

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) If the United States manages to shatter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iranian nuclear program will become less transparent, which is unlikely what Washington really wants, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday, calling the US policy on Iran not "well calculated."

Earlier in May, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook said that Washington had already prepared a draft resolution for a vote at the United Nations on the prolongation of the arms embargo on Iran. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, in turn, said that he saw no reasons for the embargo's extension.

"Strong impression that US policy on #Iran isn't well calculated.

If Washington succeeds with a derailing of #JCPOA the Additional Protocol would cease to apply. As a result the Iranian nuclear program would become much less transparent. Is that what US wants to achieve? What for?" Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. On May 8, 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

