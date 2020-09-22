UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Policy On Iran Unlikely To Change After November Vote, Pompeo Says

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:20 AM

US Policy on Iran Unlikely to Change After November Vote, Pompeo Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes Washington will continue with its current policy on Iran regardless of the outcome of the November presidential elections.

"... there is enormous bipartisan support for what it is the Trump administration has done. In fact, it's been maybe five or six weeks now I received a letter from hundreds of members of Congress across every part of the American political spectrum, all of whom demanded that the United States act in a way that would not allow Iran to have the capacity to buy and sell weapons. We've now done that. And so I think there's enormous support in both parties," Pompeo said in an interview with The Media Line released by the US State Department on Monday.

Pompeo claimed that EU countries such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom are satisfied with the US policy on Iran even if they do not want to publicly admit it.

"I hope that if the President - if President Trump is not re-elected, that the team that comes in under Vice President Biden would come to understand the threat the same way that we do and would continue to make sure that America and Israel were safe," Pompeo said.

Speaking to his supporters in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, US President Donald Trump said that the US wants Iran to be a strong country but does not want it to have nuclear weapons.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order greenlighting severe economic penalties on foreign nations, corporations and individuals that violate the UN arms embargo on Tehran. The Trump administration also announced on Monday new sanctions and export control measures on 27 entities and individuals connected to "Iran's proliferation networks," among them nuclear scientists and a logistic branch of the Iranian military.

Washington said that it would enforce the reinstatement of international anti-Iranian sanctions, despite no backing for it at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The international conventional arms embargo is set to expire next month after the UNSC rejected a US proposal to prolong it. Now the US considers it in place indefinitely after it initiated the snapback sanctions mechanism of the Iranian nuclear agreement. Other key council members, including Russia and European nations, rejected the move, claiming that the Americans lost legal rights for it after they left the JCPOA deal with Iran in 2018.

Pompeo said on Saturday that the US would continue its "maximum pressure campaign" against Iran until a comprehensive agreement is reached.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Iran Russia Washington Nuclear France Trump Germany Tehran Buy Same Dayton United Kingdom United States November Congress 2018 Media All From Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

10 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

8 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

8 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.