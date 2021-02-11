UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Policy On Russian S-400 Unchanged, Washington Has 'Profound' Concerns About System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Policy on Russian S-400 Unchanged, Washington Has 'Profound' Concerns About System

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The US policy on Russia's S-400 air defense systems remains unchanged and Washington still has profound concerns about the system, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Price made the remarks in a press briefing when asked whether the US would consider a proposal in which Turkey de-activates its S-400s in order to resolve a row between Washington and Ankara over the latter's purchase of the defense systems.

"Our policy when it comes to S-400 has not changed," Price told reporters. "We have very profound concerns about the S-400 system, and the S-400 system in the context of our NATO allies."

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Price

Recent Stories

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

47 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Welcomes WHO's Recommend ..

47 minutes ago

Trump Advisers Described Germany's Proposal on Nor ..

47 minutes ago

Secretary of Indian IT Ministry Meets With Twitter ..

47 minutes ago

US Condemns Houthi Attack at Civilian Airport in S ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.