US Policy on Russian S-400 Unchanged, Washington Has 'Profound' Concerns About System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) The US policy on Russia's S-400 air defense systems remains unchanged and Washington still has profound concerns about the system, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

Price made the remarks in a press briefing when asked whether the US would consider a proposal in which Turkey de-activates its S-400s in order to resolve a row between Washington and Ankara over the latter's purchase of the defense systems.

"Our policy when it comes to S-400 has not changed," Price told reporters. "We have very profound concerns about the S-400 system, and the S-400 system in the context of our NATO allies."