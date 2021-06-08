UrduPoint.com
US Policy On Ukraine Creates Tensions, Negotiations Format Does Not Really Matter - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:20 AM

US Policy on Ukraine Creates Tensions, Negotiations Format Does Not Really Matter - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Washington's irresponsible policy on Ukraine continues to create tensions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, commenting on the recent conversation of the US and the Ukrainian leaders.

"This is an inevitable element of the US-Ukrainian attempts to show a high level of mutual understanding.

We see nothing new here, nothing that would change the general disposition. The US policy on Ukraine is clear to us. This policy does not envision any influence on Kiev to ensure at least minimal implementation of the Minsk set of measures by Ukraine," Ryabkov told reporters.

"We assume that the tensions resulting from this policy will remain in place, and it does not matter much who meets when and where at the top level, the essence of the policy should change," the diplomat continued.

