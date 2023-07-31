Open Menu

US Policy On Ukraine Goes Sideways With International Norms - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United States' policy on Ukraine contradicts international norms and leads towards deteriorating security in Europe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, has said that Ukraine plans to start talks on bilateral security guarantees with the US next week.

"This is contrary to a very important principle in international law and will only lead to a further deterioration of the security situation on the European continent," Peskov told reporters, adding that the US policy also goes sideways with the understanding of indivisibility of security.

