US Policy on Venezuela Not in Line With International Law - Russia Deputy Foreign Minister

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The US policy of undermining the legitimate government of Venezuela is not in line with the international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

On Saturday, Ryabkov addressed the ministerial conference of the Non-Aligned Movement's Coordinating Bureau. The Russian diplomat pointed out that Venezuela had been hit by US "economic terror," which affected the natural resources sector of the Latin American country.

"I would like to point out that all these [US] initiatives are not based on the international law. The [Venezuelan] losses from the international sanctions have exceeded hundreds billions Dollars and this fact is ignored [by the international community]. The legitimacy of this country's government cannot be put in question but it has no access to financing it needs," Ryabkov said.

The Russia deputy foreign minister stressed that the crisis in Venezuela was a milestone for the international relations and its settlement may pave the way for the multipolar world order.

"We, in Russia, are ready to boost our cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement for the good of our countries and societies," Ryabkov added.

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and some other countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to change the Venezuelan government and take over the country's natural resources.