US Policy Towards Beijing Needs Kissinger's Diplomatic Wisdom - China's Top Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) The US policy towards China needs the diplomatic wisdom of former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the political courage of former US President Richard Nixon, Wang Yi, the director of China's Central Foreign Affairs Office, said on Wednesday.

"China's development has a powerful internal driving force and an inevitable historical logic. It is impossible to try to change China, let alone suppress it. The US policy towards China needs the diplomatic wisdom of Kissinger and the political courage of Nixon," Wang was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomat added that China maintains a high level of continuity in its policy toward the United States, which is based on such fundamental principles as mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.

On Tuesday, Kissinger met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing. Kissinger was quoted by the Chinese Defense Ministry as saying that "neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary."

