UrduPoint.com

US, Polish Defense Chiefs Discuss Boosting Deterrence On NATO's Eastern Flank - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US, Polish Defense Chiefs Discuss Boosting Deterrence on NATO's Eastern Flank - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Polish counterpart during a recent telephone call exchanges views on bolstering deterrence along NATO's Eastern flank in response to the Ukraine crisis, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak to discuss Russia's ongoing, unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday. "Both leaders expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and their continuing commitment to build the defensive capabilities of Ukraine's forces.

Secretary Austin and Minister Błaszczak also exchanged views on enhancing deterrence along NATO's Eastern Flank, highlighted the importance of maintaining NATO unity, and agreed to continue their close cooperation at this critical time."

Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions," saying Russia does not threaten nor plan to attack country. Moscow has also said the claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russia's borders and facilitate further expansion eastward, which constitutes a national security threat and will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Austin Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

4 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

4 hours ago
 Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absen ..

Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

4 hours ago
 Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eas ..

Biden Raises Stakes for Russia With Buildup in Eastern Europe

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>