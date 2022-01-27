WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Polish counterpart during a recent telephone call exchanges views on bolstering deterrence along NATO's Eastern flank in response to the Ukraine crisis, Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak to discuss Russia's ongoing, unprovoked military build-up around Ukraine," Kirby said in a press release on Wednesday. "Both leaders expressed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and their continuing commitment to build the defensive capabilities of Ukraine's forces.

Secretary Austin and Minister Błaszczak also exchanged views on enhancing deterrence along NATO's Eastern Flank, highlighted the importance of maintaining NATO unity, and agreed to continue their close cooperation at this critical time."

Moscow has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions," saying Russia does not threaten nor plan to attack country. Moscow has also said the claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russia's borders and facilitate further expansion eastward, which constitutes a national security threat and will not be tolerated.