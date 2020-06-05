US-Polish Exercise 'Defensive' in Nature,' Does Not Focus on Specific Adversary - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US-Polish Defender-Europe20-linked exercise is defensive in nature and not specifically geared toward one particular adversary, 1st Cavalry Division Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia told reporters on Friday.

"It absolutely is considered a defensive operation," Sylvia said about the Allied Spirit exercise, adding that while offensive maneuvers are practiced, the nature of the operation is defensive.

Russia has denounced the exercise as offensive in nature and characterized it as yet another example of aggression in close proximity to Russian borders.

Sylvia said that the training exercise, will take place in Poland from June 5-19, is not "focused on any one specific adversary.

Defender-Europe 20 was to become the largest deployment of US troops to Europe in 25 years until the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed the exercise. Some 20,000 servicemen were planned to join from the United States and 9,000 US troops stationed in Europe.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance strategic readiness and cooperation with a swift deployment of troops from the United States to Europe, as well as to check host countries' ability to accept allied support, according to the US military.