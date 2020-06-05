UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-Polish Exercise 'Defensive' In Nature,' Does Not Focus On Specific Adversary - General

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

US-Polish Exercise 'Defensive' in Nature,' Does Not Focus on Specific Adversary - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US-Polish Defender-Europe20-linked exercise is defensive in nature and not specifically geared toward one particular adversary, 1st Cavalry Division Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia told reporters on Friday.

"It absolutely is considered a defensive operation," Sylvia said about the Allied Spirit exercise, adding that while offensive maneuvers are practiced, the nature of the operation is defensive.

Russia has denounced the exercise as offensive in nature and characterized it as yet another example of aggression in close proximity to Russian borders.

Sylvia said that the training exercise, will take place in Poland from June 5-19, is not "focused on any one specific adversary.

"

Defender-Europe 20 was to become the largest deployment of US troops to Europe in 25 years until the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed the exercise. Some 20,000 servicemen were planned to join from the United States and 9,000 US troops stationed in Europe.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance strategic readiness and cooperation with a swift deployment of troops from the United States to Europe, as well as to check host countries' ability to accept allied support, according to the US military.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Poland United States June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

22 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

28 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Three COVID-19 cases reported in Attock, tally rea ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, dry weather forecast, rain at KP, Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland to Enter 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Lockdown Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.