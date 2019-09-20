US, Polish Presidents Might Sign Military Cooperation Declaration on September 23 - Warsaw

(@FahadShabbir)

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, might sign a declaration on US-Poland military cooperation during the latter's visit to Warsaw next week, the Polish president's chief of staff, Krzysztof Szczerski, said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda and his US counterpart, Donald Trump , might sign a declaration on US-Poland military cooperation during the latter's visit to Warsaw next week, the Polish president's chief of staff, Krzysztof Szczerski, said on Friday.

Trump-Duda talks are scheduled to take place on Monday. The US president was expected to arrive in Warsaw on an official visit from August 31 - September 2 to discuss the enlargement of US military presence in Poland, but ended up postponing the visit.

"We also expect to sign a military declaration, pertaining to the location and specification of questions on the presence of the extended contingent of US troops in Poland, which was due to be signed in Warsaw during the US president's visit to Poland [from August 31 - September 2]," Szczerski said.

According to Duda's chief of staff, the upcoming talks have been arranged at the initiative of Trump and will include talks both between the presidents and their delegations.

"Everything is ready for the meeting of the presidents on Monday [September 23]. This meeting is at the invitation of President Trump. The meeting will be held in a full-scale format, meaning that there will be one-on-one talks and then talks between the delegations. The Polish side will also be represented by foreign affairs minister and defense minister," Szczerski said.

This summer, Warsaw and Washington have reached an agreement to increase the contingent of US troops in Poland from 4,500 to 5,000 and deploy a squadron of US military surveillance drones MQ-9 to the Eastern European country. Poland, in turn, undertook to cover all expenses related to arranging all necessary infrastructure for accommodating the additional military personnel and equipment.