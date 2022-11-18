US Political Adviser Convicted in Campaign Finance Scheme Tied to Russian - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Political consultant Jessie Benton was found guilty by a US Federal court for funneling illegal campaign donations from a Russian businessman during the 2016 elections, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A federal jury today convicted a political consultant for his role in funneling illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian foreign national to a 2016 presidential campaign," the release said on Thursday.

According to The Washington Post, Benton, a Republican, was funneling the money from Russian national Roman Vasilenko into Trump campaign coffers.

Benton was pardoned by Trump in 2020 over different campaign finance charges.