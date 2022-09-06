UrduPoint.com

US Political-Military Relations Now Under Extreme Strain - Retired Defense Chiefs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Relations between the civilian-political leadership and the armed forces are under extreme strain in the United States, eight former US secretaries of defense and five former chairmen of the joint chiefs warned in an open letter published on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Relations between the civilian-political leadership and the armed forces are under extreme strain in the United States, eight former US secretaries of defense and five former chairmen of the joint chiefs warned in an open letter published on Tuesday.

"We are in an exceptionally challenging civil-military environment," the letter, published on the War on the Rocks blog, said. "Many of the factors that shape civil-military relations have undergone extreme strain in recent years."

The phasing down of the war in Iraq and the US pullout from Afghanistan have forced the US armed forces to recognize that they failed to achieve all their goals in those conflicts, the former defense chiefs acknowledged.

"Politically, military professionals confront an extremely adverse environment characterized by the divisiveness of affective polarization that culminated in the first election in over a century when the peaceful transfer of political power was disrupted and in doubt," the letter said.

All of these factors could get worse, the signatories admitted.

The letter was signed by former defense secretaries Ash Carter, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, Jim Mattis, Leon Panetta and William Perry and by former Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs Generals Martin Dempsey, Joseph Dunford, Richard Myers and Peter Pace and Admiral Mike Mullen.

