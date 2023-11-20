Open Menu

US Political Speech Far More Negative Since Trump Rise: Study

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US political speech far more negative since Trump rise: study

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Polls show most Americans believe political debate has deteriorated since former president Donald Trump entered the political stage.

Now, as he is running again, researchers say data proves them right.

Using machine learning to sift through nearly a quarter of a billion quotes from politicians extracted from millions of news articles published over more than a decade, Swiss researchers say they have detected a clear trend.

In June 2015, the month that Trump launched his first presidential campaign, the data shows "a big jump in negativity, and then negativity stays high", lead researcher on the study Robert West told AFP.

Trump kicked off his campaign by attacking Muslims, mocking a disabled reporter and calling media workers the enemies of the people, making derogatory comments about women and hinting that political violence was acceptable and desirable.

And that rhetoric has seemingly become commonplace and normalised since then.

West, an assistant professor who heads the Data Science Laboratory at Switzerland's Federal Institute of Technology, said he and his team had been struck by polls showing that a vast majority of Americans believed the tone of US political debate had become less respectful and more negative.

A survey by the Pew Research Center showed that more than half of those polled believed the blame lay with Trump, who served as president from 2016 to 2020 and hopes to win a fresh term in next year's election.

