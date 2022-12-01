US Political Tensions Could Mobilize People to Violence - Department of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) Heightened political tensions in the United States could still drive people to violence despite limited incidents during recent midterm elections, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Wednesday.

"While violence surrounding the November midterm elections was isolated, we remain vigilant that heightened political tensions in the country could contribute to individuals mobilizing to violence based on personalized grievances," DHS said in a statement.

Perceptions of government overreach continue to drive individuals to attempt to commit violence targeting government and law enforcement officials, DHS said.

Domestic and foreign terrorist organizations remain intent on attacking the US and maintain a visible presence online in attempts to motivate supporters to conduct attacks, DHS said.

"Our homeland continues to face a heightened threat environment - as we have seen, tragically, in recent acts of targeted violence - and is driven by violent extremists seeking to further a political or social goal or act on a grievance," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement.

DHS is committed to working with partners across every level of government, the private sector and local communities on information-sharing, training and resource opportunities, Mayorkas also said.

DHS said it expects the threat environment to remain heightened in the coming months, with public gatherings, faith-based institutions, the LGBT community, the media, and racial and religious minorities identified as possible targets.