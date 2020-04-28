UrduPoint.com
US Politicians 'telling Barefaced Lies' Over Coronavirus Pandemic: China

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:08 PM

US politicians 'telling barefaced lies' over coronavirus pandemic: China

Beijing has accused US politicians of "telling barefaced lies" over the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe, after President Donald Trump threatened to seek damages from China for the outbreak

Beijing has accused US politicians of "telling barefaced lies" over the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe, after President Donald Trump threatened to seek damages from China for the outbreak.

"They have only one objective: shirk their responsibility for their own poor epidemic prevention and control measures, and divert public attention," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press briefing Tuesday.

