US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to Gershkovich - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The issue of consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is being politicized by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.