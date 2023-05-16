UrduPoint.com

US Politicizes Issue Of Consular Access To Gershkovich - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

US Politicizes Issue of Consular Access to Gershkovich - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The issue of consular access to Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich is being politicized by the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"The issue of consular access to Gershkovich is a working moment ... There is a lot of noise around this and many attempts to politicize this story from the American side," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia United States From

Recent Stories

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

23 minutes ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

28 minutes ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

44 minutes ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

2 hours ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.