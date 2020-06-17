US' Pompeo Congratulates Fuad Hussein on Appointment as New Iraqi Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has congratulated Fuad Hussein on his appointment as the new Iraqi Foreign Minister and expressed his desire to strengthen relations between the two countries.

"Congratulations to @Fuad_Hussein on his appointment as the new foreign minister of Iraq. I look forward to working with him. We will work together to strengthen the ties between our two countries," Pompeo wrote on Twitter early on Wednesday.

According to the US Department of State, Pompeo and Hussein had a conversation during which they discussed the US-Iraqi Strategic Dialogue on the international coalition's troops presence in the middle Eastern country in the wake of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani's killing near Baghdad in January, as well as other issues of mutual importance.

Hussein, in turn, said that Iraq was looking forward to having balanced relations with the United States "based on the independence of decision, non-interference in internal affairs, serving common interests and respect of sovereignty."

On June 11, the US and Iraq held the first "strategic dialogue" meeting. After the talks, the US confirmed that it would continue reducing its military strength in the Middle Eastern country following the Iraqi parliament's vote to expel all foreign forces.