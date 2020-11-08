UrduPoint.com
US' Pompeo Engages In Twitter Spat With Iran's Khamenei Over Election Comment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has responded to the biting comments of Iran's spiritual leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, about 2020 US presidential election with a portion of reciprocal criticism.

On Saturday, Khamenei mocked the US presidential election as a "spectacle" and "an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy," which has shown the "definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime."

"[Khamenei], You've personally stolen hundreds of millions of Dollars from your people. Your elections are a joke, with hundreds of candidates disqualified from even running. Today, your people starve because you spend billions on proxy wars to protect your kleptocracy," Pompeo said on Twitter.

The state secretary went on to describe the US as "the greatest nation in all of human history."

"We welcome the day when the Iranian people get their wish - and you know what that is. That is all," Pompeo added in a follow-up tweet.

Democrat candidate Joe Biden claimed the victory in the presidential election on Saturday, while his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has denounced it and claimed instead his own victory with 71,000,000 legal votes.

The Trump campaign has vowed to seek a court's intervention for ensuring accurate vote tabulation in individual states, most recently in Arizona.

