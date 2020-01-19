UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US' Pompeo, Germany's Maas Talk Libyan Crisis, Cooperation In Middle East In Berlin

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 09:00 PM

US' Pompeo, Germany's Maas Talk Libyan Crisis, Cooperation in Middle East in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have discussed on Sunday the Libyan crisis, having pledged commitment to supporting the North African country's sovereignty, as well as the US-German coordination on challenges in the middle East, the Department of State said in a press release.

Pompeo and Maas met on the sidelines of an international conference on Libya underway in Berlin. Aside from the two Libyan rival administrations, the conference is attended by a number of regional states, the five UN Security Council permanent members, Germany, Turkey, the United Nations, the European Union, and the African Union.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas discussed ongoing international efforts to support a durable ceasefire, a return to a political process, and an end of foreign interference in Libya. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister pledged to continue strong support for Libyan sovereignty," the press release read.

According to the text, Pompeo and Maas pledge to continue strong support for Libyan sovereignty.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Maas also discussed U.S.-German coordination on a range of global challenges, including Afghanistan, and the need to counter Iran's aggressive and destabilizing actions in the Middle East," the press release read.

On January 5, Iran announced that it would abandon the remaining portion of commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, specifically on acceptable levels of uranium enrichment. The nuclear deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018.

On a separate vector of escalation, Iran conducted airstrikes against US military facilities in Iraq last week in response to the assassination of its top military commander Qasem Soleimani. On January 8, the Iranian forces mistakenly hit a Ukrainian passenger jetliner with close to 180 people on board, having confused it with a US retaliatory missile.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Iran Russia Turkey China Nuclear Iraq France German European Union Germany Berlin United Kingdom United States Libya Middle East January Sunday 2015 2018 From Top Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

1 minute ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

1 hour ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

4 hours ago

Ohoud Al Roumi briefs Costa Rican delegation on UA ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa University’s 2019 Young Future Energy Le ..

4 hours ago

OPEC decreased production by 2 million barrels per ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.