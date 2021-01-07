US' Pompeo Threatens China Sanctions Over Crackdown on Hong Kong Activists

The United States might impose sanctions on Chinese state agencies and officials responsible for the detention of over 50 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, including a US citizen, State Secretary Mike Pompeo said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The United States might impose sanctions on Chinese state agencies and officials responsible for the detention of over 50 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, including a US citizen, State Secretary Mike Pompeo said.

Morning raids across Hong Kong on Wednesday resulted in arrests of 53 anti-Beijing activists. They were rounded up on charges of subversion under the national security law that had triggered a broad international outcry last year.

"The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people, explore restrictions against the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the United States, and take additional immediate actions against officials who have undermined Hong Kong's democratic processes," Pompeo said in a late night statement Wednesday.

The US state secretary described the arrests as an "outrage" and "Chinese Communist Party's contempt for its own people and the rule of law."

"I am also appalled by the news of the arrest of an American citizen as part of this campaign of political repression. Let me be clear: The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary detention or harassment of U.S. citizens," the official said.

�Within the same statement, Pompeo announced that US envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft would soon visit Taiwan.

The European Union and several countries have expressed concerns over the crackdown on Hong King activists. Among them was the United Kingdom, which has long criticized China's infringement on Hong Kong's rights and freedoms under the 1984 UK-Chinese declaration that passed the region form London to Beijing.