US Population Growth Continues to Decline, Urbanization Keeps Increasing - Census Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US population growth overall continued to decline this past decade with most of the increases coming in metropolitican areas, the Census Bureau said on Thursday.

"Since the 1950's, percentage increases have generally been declining each decade. This past decade's 7.4 percent increase was lower than the previous decade's 9.7 percent increase, and was, in fact, the second lowest percent increase ever. Only the 1930's had slower growth," Senior Demographer for the Census Bureau's Population Division Marc Perry said during a presentation on 2020 redistricting and demographic data.

As of April 1, the US population was recorded at roughly 331.4 million people, an increase of 22.

7 million since 2010. Perry said that in general, counties with smaller populations tended to lose people, whereas counties with larger populations tended to gain people, pointing towards continued urbanization in the US.

The share of the country's population that resides within metropolitan areas of 50,000 people or more rose from 84.3 percent to 86.3 percent between 2000 and 2020. The percentage of people living in both micropolitan and rural communities both decreased in the same time period.

All 10 of the US's largest cities grew in the last decade, with Phoenix experiencing the greatest increase of 11.2 percent, consequently taking over Philadelphia as the nation's 5th largest city.