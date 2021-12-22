UrduPoint.com

US Population Growth Slows To Lowest Rate Ever Amid Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:03 AM

US population growth slows to lowest rate ever amid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic drove US population growth to its lowest rate in history, due in part to deaths from the virus and a drop in immigration, the Census Bureau said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic drove US population growth to its lowest rate in history, due in part to deaths from the virus and a drop in immigration, the Census Bureau said Tuesday.

For the 12 months ended July 1, the population of the United States grew by 392,665 or just 0.1 percent, "the lowest rate since the nation's founding," the agency said in statement.

"Population growth has been slowing for years because of lower birth rates and decreasing net international migration, all while mortality rates are rising due to the aging of the nation's population," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Population Division at the Census Bureau.

"Now, with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in an historically slow pace of growth." Even with the decline in immigration over the latest 12-month period, the net international migration of 244,622 for the first time ever exceeded the "natural increase" of US births over deaths of 148,043, the agency said.

Due to delays in crunching the numbers caused by the pandemic, the Census Bureau's latest population report used blended data incorporating estimates from the once-a-decade 2020 census with other sources including birth, death and migration records.

Between 2020 and 2021, 33 states saw population increases and 17 states and the District of Columbia lost population, 11 of which had losses of over 10,000 people, the agency said, calling it "a historically large" number of states losing residents.

A separate analysis showed Texas had the biggest population increase at 1.1 percent, mostly due to domestic migration to the state and rising net birth rates.

New York showed the biggest decline, falling 1.6 percent in the year, mostly due to domestic migration out of the state, the agency said.

Related Topics

York Columbia United States July 2020 All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

22 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

22 minutes ago
 MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight mo ..

MBRSC set to start manufacturing MBZ-SAT flight model after completion of design ..

53 minutes ago
 Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly C ..

Cyprus workers without booster shots face weekly Covid tests

1 minute ago
 Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rall ..

Loeb returns in a hybrid Ford for Monte Carlo Rally

1 minute ago
 Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state ..

Massacre victims' community defies Guatemala state of siege

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.