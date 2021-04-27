UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Population Increases By 7.4% In Past Decade To Reach 331.5Mln In 2020 - Census

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Population Increases by 7.4% in Past Decade to Reach 331.5Mln in 2020 - Census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The population in the United States has grown by 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020 to a total of 331.5 million, US Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

"According to the 2020 census, the number of people living in the United States was 331, 449, 281. This represents an increase of 7.4 percent over the official population count from the 2010 census," Jarmin said.

This represents the second slowest growth rate in US history, only slightly greater than the lowest point of 7.3 percent between 1930 and 1940.

Related Topics

United States 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

US Sanctions 2 Guatemalan Officials for Corrupt Ac ..

57 minutes ago

News of leaving Federal Gov projects is misleading ..

57 minutes ago

Covid-19 situation in India 'beyond heartbreaking' ..

57 minutes ago

UN Looking Into Reports of Navalny Office Closures ..

57 minutes ago

Teenager shot dead over minor dispute

57 minutes ago

Afridi jirga seeks PM's help in saving Tirah Valle ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.