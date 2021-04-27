US Population Increases by 7.4% in Past Decade to Reach 331.5Mln in 2020 - Census

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The population in the United States has grown by 7.4 percent between 2010 and 2020 to a total of 331.5 million, US Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin said during a news conference on Monday.

"According to the 2020 census, the number of people living in the United States was 331, 449, 281. This represents an increase of 7.4 percent over the official population count from the 2010 census," Jarmin said.

This represents the second slowest growth rate in US history, only slightly greater than the lowest point of 7.3 percent between 1930 and 1940.