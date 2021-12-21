US Population Up by 0.1% in 2021, Lowest Rate in History - Census Bureau

UrduPoint.com

The US population has grown by 0.1% or 392,665, the lowest rate in the country's history, the Census Bureau said on Tuesday

"According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates and components of change released today, the population of the United States grew in the past year by 392,665, or 0.1%, the lowest rate since the nation's founding," the press release said.

The Census Bureau believes the main causes that have led to such a drop in population growth are decreased international migration and fertility, and increased mortality due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year of 2021 has become the first year since 1937 when the US population grew by less than one million people, while the last slowest rate of growth in 20th century was in 1918-1919 amid the influenza pandemic and World War I, the release noted.

The US has seen a decline in births and international migration and an increase in deaths since the mid-2010s, according to the release.

As of today, the US population is 333 million, making America the third most populous country in the world.

