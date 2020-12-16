US, Portugal to Discuss Energy Security This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) US Assistant Secretary of State Francis Fannon will discuss issues concerning energy security during his trip to Portugal December 15-17, the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Assistant Secretary Fannon will discuss energy transitions underway globally and how the United States and Portugal can optimize outcomes, as well as how to advance opportunities for US-EU energy policy cooperation during Portugal's European Union Presidency starting in January 2021," the statement said.

Fannon plans to highlight the United States commitment to clean energy technologies, the statement aldo said.

During the talks, Fannon will also underscore the United States' efforts to ensure reliable access to critical energy minerals from diverse suppliers, the statement added.