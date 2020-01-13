UrduPoint.com
US, Portuguese Marines Participate In Exercise To Increase Interoperability - Marine Corps

Mon 13th January 2020

US, Portuguese Marines Participate in Exercise to Increase Interoperability - Marine Corps

US and Portuguese Marines are participating in the Wild Crocodile II naval exercise near Portugal's capital Lisbon, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) US and Portuguese Marines are participating in the Wild Crocodile II naval exercise near Portugal's capital Lisbon, the Marine Corps said in a statement on Monday.

"US Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, are participating in a bilateral exercise with the Portuguese Marines, also known as Fuzileiros, near Lisbon, Portugal, which is set to begin today, January 13, 2020 and runs through the 17th," the statement said.

The drill is the second phase of the naval exercise, which began last November, and it focuses on increasing interoperability and integration.

"The US Marines are scheduled to conduct a long-range insertion from Morón Air Base, Spain, to the training area near Lisbon, Portugal," the statement said. "From there they will link-up with their Portuguese counterparts and conduct a series of small-arms live-fire ranges, rehearse dynamic breaching techniques, and conduct military operations in urban terrain."

US Marine Corps said that Wild Crocodile II will provide an opportunity to rehearse executing a bilateral coordinated attack on an enemy force and providing emergency medical care and extraction of simulated wounded personnel.

