US Position Decisive In NATO Stand On Russia's Security Guarantees Proposal - Grushko

Sun 19th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Sunday that the US position with regards to Moscow's security guarantees proposals will be decisive in how NATO will react to them.

"If we suppose that NATO works on a consensual basis, then, of course, the position of the US will be decisive," Grushko told journalists,

The diplomat also explained that the proposals do not contain any concealed agenda, saying that they are drafted in a very clear and honest way.

Speaking about the EU suggestion to discuss security issues within already established formats, Grushko stated that it demonstrates that "in the area of military security the EU is under complete control of NATO."

The official confirmed that NATO had not contacted Moscow regarding the proposals.

"There was a statement. That's it," Grushko stated.

